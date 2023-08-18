Concert series will move indoors at Circle Centre for the Arts starting in October

The Sunsets on SOMA Happy Hour Concert Series returned to Midtown Village in Downtown Wilkes-Barre Thursday.

Local jazz band South Side Five provided the musical entertainment for August’s installment of Sunsets on SOMA.

WILKES-BARRE — While the summer season is coming to a close, Sunsets on South Main, the happy hour concert series presented by Diamond City Partnership, plans to keep the music playing and the drinks flowing well into the fall.

During the monthly outdoor event on Thursday at Midtown Village, Diamond City Partnership Vice-Chair Bob Borwick announced to the crowd that the concert series will move indoors to the Circle Centre for the Arts starting in October.

This is the first year the series will continue year round and while the venue will change with the weather, regular attendees can expect the drinks and the music to remain.

But summer isn’t quite over yet and dozens took the opportunity Thursday to soak up the sun’s rays and enjoy the evening with friends and family.

The event featured pop-up vendors, adult beverages from Boozy B’s and Susquehanna Brewing Company, cornhole sponsored by Xfinity and live music from South Side Five, a local jazz band.

Sunsets in SOMA will be back at Midtown Village for the final time this summer on Sept. 21 and will feature music from Joe Burke & Co.