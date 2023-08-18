🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined three-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 3.5% in July — the lowest rate on record going back to January 1976.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for July 2023.

The U.S. unemployment rate was also at 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percentage point from June.

Pennsylvania’s new historic low matches the national unemployment rate.

President Joe Biden, a native of Scranton, issued a statement about the state record rate.

“My economic agenda has kept our economy growing, even as we have helped bring inflation down, and Pennsylvania is helping lead the way with the state’s lowest unemployment rate on record,” Biden said. “We have seen more than $2 billion in private sector investment pour into Pennsylvania for manufacturing and the industries of the future, strengthening our economy now and laying the groundwork for thousands of good-paying jobs in the years ahead.

“That’s Bidenomics, and we’re just getting started.”

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.8 percentage points below its July 2022 level of 4.3%, and the national rate was unchanged over the year.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 9,000 over the month.

Resident employment rose by 6,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 15,000.

Pennsylvania’s total non-farm jobs were up 14,400 over the month to a new record high of 6,149,000 in July. This was the seventh month in a row that jobs have set a new all-time high level.

Jobs increased from June in eight of the 11 industry super-sectors, with the largest gain in education & health services (+6,700), which rose to a record high level. Professional & business services also rose to a record high.

Over the year, total non-farm jobs were up 143,100, with gains in all 11 super-sectors.

Education & health services (+45,200) had the largest volume over-the-year gain among super-sectors.

Additional information is available on the L&I website at — www.dli.pa.gov — or by following on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. July data are preliminary and subject to revision.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.