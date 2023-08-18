🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As he told a Luzerne County jury during his opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Daniel Mulhern used the same theory in his closing argument Friday in the Hazleton homicide trial of Wellington Ramirez and Keliana Jiminez.

“Order, delivery and execution,” Mulhern said in explaining his theory how Ramirez ordered the shooting of Felix Dini with Jiminez retrieving the firearm.

Ramirez, 28, of Freeland, and Jiminez, 21, of Hazleton, were identified by Rochell Angel Reyes-Cruz, known as Chi Chi, who was also shot four times behind 199 S. Wyoming St., Hazleton, on Oct. 7. Dini suffered four gunshot wounds in the shooting and died Oct. 10 at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital.

But to believe the word of Reyes-Cruz is ludicrous, said Attorney Theron Solomon, who was highly critical of the investigation during his closing argument.

“I can honestly say, I can’t believe we are here,” Solomon said about the investigation and trial that began Monday before Judge David W. Lupas.

Ramirez and Jiminez were on trial this week on charges of first degree murder, third degree murder, criminal solicitation and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

The jury is expected to begin deliberating the case Friday afternoon.

Solomon said prosecutors are solely relying upon Reyes-Cruz while another witness did not identify Ramirez from the witness stand.

Solomon blasted the investigation as Hazleton police failed to test blood found on a vehicle, failed to test for fingerprints on shell casings recovered at the scene, and did not analyzed a cellular phone believed to be the shooter, who was only identified during the trial as Jendry.

Mulhern who, along with assistant district attorneys Anthony Cardone and Benjamin Green prosecuted, said Reyes-Cruz never wavered from identifying Ramirez as giving the order to shoot Dini and Jiminez retrieving a firearm from a black Acura that she gave to Jendry, who reportedly is an undocumented immigrant wanted for another homicide in the Dominican Republic.

Within 15 minutes of sustaining four gunshot wounds and being treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, Mulhern said Reyes-Cruz identified Ramirez.

Three days later and from another hospital, Lehigh Valley Cedar Cris, Mulhern said Reyes-Cruz was consistent with his account telling Hazleton Police Det. Sgt. David Rodick that Ramirez ordered the shooting.

Mulhern said surveillance footage showed Ramirez fleeing in the black Acura and stopping to pick up the shooter, who has not been captured.