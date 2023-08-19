🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For three intrepid Subaru ambassadors looking to raise money for the National Park Foundation, Friday marked the beginning of a long journey.

Robert Mauro, of Long Island, New York, Will Dietrich, of Cape May County, New Jersey, and Nick Lutz, of Wilkes-Barre, gathered at Subaru of Wyoming Valley to begin a trek all the way to the West Coast — each in their respective Subarus.

The three adventurists are part of a group of like-minded outdoor and Subaru enthusiasts that spend plenty of their days on the road traveling to different state and national parks — partaking in cleanups and raising money for national parks while they’re in town.

Their next journey will take them to sites like Death Valley, Joshua Tree, and more.

“We see places that most people don’t see unless they’re looking at pictures that someone else took,” said Mauro.

By the time the group returns to Pennsylvania on Sept. 4, Mauro’s Subaru will have driven through all four of the nation’s deserts.

The trio certainly loves their Subarus, and Subaru of Wyoming Valley decided to return some of the love.

The dealership not only hosted their send-off and supplied the group with a gas gift card, but they also began a fundraising campaign to benefit the group’s 0wn cause.

For every new Subaru purchased from now until the group returns on Sept. 4, Subaru of Wyoming Valley will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation.