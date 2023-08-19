🔊 Listen to this

And just like that, it’s over.

The 40th Annual Tomato Festival is in the books and it looks like the weather complied and from the start on Thursday evening until today, it was a good year.

On opening night, the public got to see the new roof covering at the James Zarra Building to cover the main stage that will be utilized for concerts other than the Tomato Festival.

The main stage will be equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting when all done. There is a dressing room for performing artists equipped with a shower.

When the city puts on Pittston Prohibition or a future jazz fest, the main stage will be able to support several thousand seats, performers will be protected and everyone should have a good view of the stage. I wish the stage was a bit wider, but there’s only so much room to be had.

Regardless of how I feel, the stage is a great addition to the site and I’m looking forward to seeing how it shakes out for Pittston Prohibition, which will take place in September. The acts have not been announced yet, but I’m sure the talent will be worth the price of the ticket.

The Badlees have been the featured act from years one and two of the one-day event. It’s possible they will return, but again, nothing has been wrinkled out for the line-up.

Last year’s Prohibition hosted the 20-year reunion of The Mere Mortals and the talent in the band has really held up and sounded better than ever and thankfully, they have played on a few other occasions over the last 12-months.

A future jazz festival will be another great addition to the city’s lineup.

The addition of carnival rides has been a big plus in the last few years and that continues this year except for a twist of separating the adult rides from the kiddie rides. The bigger rides have been placed behind the Pittston Memorial Library while this year the kiddie rides were positioned across from the fire hall.

The entertainment lineup was solid and if I know anything about festivalgoers, they love live music and you can’t go wrong each and every year.

It’s always nice to see a reunion act or someone like Bill Kelly, formerly from The Buoys, Jerry Kelly, and Dakota fame.

It was great when Bill played with old pal, the late Jerry Hludzik in Jerry’s last Greater Pittston performance. Jerry had been diagnosed with frontal lobe dementia, just like Bruce Willis, and he managed to get in one more appearance at Pittston.

That night was magical and Jerry did not skip a beat and he sounded great like Jerry of old.

Bill returned a few years later as a solo with current partner Jennifer Kane when they formed Kane & Kelly. That was the first time Jennifer had been to Greater Pittston and she walked away knowing how friendly Greater Pittstonians really are and she also realized that Kelly was one big deal years ago.

This year’s festival featured a dunk tank and spaghetti-eating contest and they were very entertaining.

One question I was asked when I walked the festival grounds was on the tomato fights. The fights no longer exist and were stopped during the COVID years. With the Waterfront building now with full residential occupancy as well as the businesses that occupy the building, there is no room to conduct the fights that used to be held in that parking lot.

The other event to be axed over the years is the tomato pageant, not the Little Miss and Little Miss Tomato contest, that is still being held. As a matter of fact, if you are reading this early Sunday morning, that contest is set for 11 a.m. at the bandshell.

The tomato pageant has been gone for a few years and will not return.

On a personal sad note, I interviewed the Down Home homemade rice pudding owner, who has been a mainstay at the festival for the last 18 years. Patti Brown and her husband purchased the rice pudding business 40 years ago, the same year of the Tomato Festival’s inception.

She and her husband now 65 years old and 70 years old, respectively, have been looking for a buyer of the company. Patti tells me it’s time to slow down and relax.

What was surprising is the fact they can’t find anyone to purchase the company. They have their product in 200 stores and I know for a fact, it’s darn good rice pudding and tapioca pudding.

Patti said if they cannot find a buyer, they would liquidate all of the assets from their Factoryville plant. The business would be no more. What a pity.

If you know anyone willing to purchase a successful business, give Patti a call. I’d love to see them return each and every year to the festival and area grocery stores.

Life can be interesting for me and it’s always changing and evolving. One moment I’m photographing the Tomato Festival, the next I’m taking photos of the President Joe Biden.

Have a great week everyone.

Thought of the Week

“In playing ball, and in life, a person occasionally gets the opportunity to do something great. When that time comes, only two things matter: being prepared to seize the moment and having the courage to take your best swing.” – Hank Aaron

Quote of the Week

“Let the future tell the truth, and evaluate each one according to his work and accomplishments. The present is theirs; the future, for which I have really worked, is mine.” – Nikola Tesla

Bumper Sticker

“Everything you’ve ever wanted is on the other side of fear.” – George Addai