Horses round the track for one of 13 races at Sun Stakes Saturday at Pocono Downs.

WILKES-BARRE — A fan-favorite event raced its way back to Pocono Downs at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, drawing fans near and far to witness the biggest harness race in Pennsylvania.

Sun Stakes Saturday, a free annual event held at the raceway, returned for yet another year of racing, activities, giveaways, and more.

“Today is the biggest day of racing here at Pocono Downs,” said Ashley Eisenbeil, Marketing Director for The Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association, which promotes horse racing in Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s event hosted 13 races, including Open and Filly races for three-year-old pacers and trotters, as well as the Sebastian K. Invitational for four-year-olds and up, each averaging about 8-10 horses, and Eisenbeil says most of them are the top horses on the East Coast circuit.

“These are some of the best horses in harness racing here today. These athletes — they train all year round,” she said.

According to Eisenbeil, the horses love what they do.

“These horses are trained and bred to do this. If they didn’t love to do it, they’d definitely run,” she said.

“There’s a lot of horses that are bred for this that never make it to the track because they just decided they’re not about it, so for the horses that are here, this is something that they love.”

At the heart of horse racing is a heavy focus on community — something Eisenbeil says this area is known for.

“What makes this track stay here and keeps us racing annually is the local farms, the local breeders and the local trainers that come here and race every day,” she said. “It’s important to this community that racing stays around because it definitely will affect this area if it goes.”

Amidst the racing, the event offered free face painting, horseshoe decorating and Rody ponies for children to ride.