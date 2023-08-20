🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — With the Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival and Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in the books for 2023 and the Pittston Tomato Festival wrapping up today, we can only hope that these community events continue long into the future.

It’s great to see the large crowds attending these events to support the communities and the vendors at each. Funds raised from these events go to help each town in many ways and, more noteworthy, they are all filled with fun.

And all the publicity that each event gets is well-deserved and accolades should be heaped upon all the organizers, volunteers and participants for making each event successful.

And there are also so many individuals and groups that go about their business of doing acts of kindness without much fanfare or notoriety.

Let’s talk about a couple of these efforts that mean so much to the fabric of our community.

Speaking of fabric, we first give a shout out to the members of Project DJ, which stands for Donating Joy.

This group of 40-plus members make quilts that are donated to children who are ailing. On every quilt made by Project DJ, you will find a red heart somewhere in the fabric pattern. That’s because the quilts of Project DJ are made with love in the hearts of all the quilters for the children who receive the labors of that love.

Project DJ has been doing this, quietly, for 20 years now and they have donated 15,476 quilts to area children to bring them comfort.

Many of the recipients have offered testimonials about Project DJ and their volunteer work.

Project DJ is a longtime donor dedicated to the pediatric patients at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Here’s what Geisinger said about Project DJ:

“Their donations of handmade quilts to every child help make the hospital a cozier environment. Our young patients and their families love the fun colors & characters on the quilts and they get excited to take the quilts with them when it’s time to go home.”

Another testimonial:

“The children here at The Salvation Army Kirby Health Center Family House love receiving their hand-stitched quilts. Many of them use them on their mats for nap time while in childcare, many are used for newborns coming home to us from the hospital, and many use these quilts for extra comfort on their beds here at the Kirby Family House.”

Jennie Vesloski, 93 of Wyoming, has been with Project DJ for seven years and she said she enjoys every minute of her time with the group.

“I really like being with this group,” she said. “They are all lovely ladies and they have made a lot of quilts that have been given to children to comfort them.”

“Team Avery”

A younger group of volunteers also showed us what can be done to help our community.

Avery Dietrick, 10 of Pittston, has a simple explanation why she started her lemonade stand four years ago to raise money for non-kill animal shelters.

“I just love animals,” Dietrick said. “It’s kind of hard for these shelters to raise all the money they need to take care of their animals.”

Avery started her “Avery’s Lemonade Stand” at the home of her grandparents, Frank and Jeannette Killian of Duryea.

“Avery has always had a love for animals and she wanted a way to give back to the shelters,” said her mother, Kristen Dietrick.

Avery has raised money for non-kill shelters like Blue Chip Farm Animal Rescue in Dallas, where she and her fundraising friends recently presented a check for $1,700.

Avery has also raised money for Laura’s Hope Rescue in Hop Bottom, and Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.

Avery’s friends — “Team Avery” — also help out with the stand, and they all really enjoy raising money for the animals. Those friends joined Avery to present a check to Blue Chip — Maddy Malloy, 10, of Pittston; Gabby Skula, 9, Jenkins Township; and Veronica Carey, 10, Jenkins Township. Other volunteers are Addie Joyce, 11, Clarks Summit; and Sloane Twardowski, 10, Pittston; Zach Conners and Max and Ben Shupp, all 14.

Corbie Braun, fundraising director at Blue Chip, said, “These kids are terrific. We really appreciate what they have done to help us provide care for our animals. This is really very special.”

Avery wants to be a veterinarian when she grows up. She hopes to attend Cornell University — she even has a Cornell sweatshirt already.

Avery and her team members said they want to continue to do what they can to help.

“Like I said, we just love animals,” Avery said.

There are many groups in our community who are doing what they can to help where they can.

Festivals, quilters, lemonade sellers and all others deserve accolades and our support.

Acts of kindness — our community and our world can use all we can get.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.