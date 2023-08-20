🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jill Avery-Stoss, Chief Operating Officer at The Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development, this week said roads and highways often come to mind when people think about infrastructure.

“There are many other aspects of infrastructure, however – energy, broadband, air travel, and bridge conditions are just a few examples of the elements that keep communities active and connected,” Avery-Stoss said. “Monitoring certain data-sets over time reveals important insights into the health of a region’s infrastructure.”

In 2020, for example, Avery-Stoss said there were notable declines in the cost of heating oil and propane and a smaller drop in the cost of electricity. These decreases coincided with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each of these fuel sources rebounded in 2021 and 2022, and each reached the highest price levels in several years. Natural gas continued to offer the lowest cost per million BTU, and it has remained the most-used home heating fuel over the past decade, though electricity has grown in prominence.

Broadband access has become more critical to economic growth. In addition to its importance in education, health care, and access to social services, widespread access to the newest and most essential technologies makes any location a more attractive place to establish a business.

Northeastern Pennsylvania enjoys widespread access to wireless technology and other broadband services, but it is not always affordable or available at speeds that support work, education, or telehealth.

“Household-level internet usage has rapidly increased over the years, though it is still absent in more than ten percent of the region’s households,” stated Avery-Stoss. “Internet importance manifested itself as a major equity issue as well as an infrastructure necessity in 2020 and 2021.”

Smartphone adoption has been widespread as well, with access to smartphones nearing the same levels as home internet subscriptions.

In terms of air travel, the 2020 passenger count fell by 62% to just under 222,000 passengers on 2,877 outbound flights. As of 2022, passenger counts continued to rebound, growing by nearly 23% from the prior year but remaining below pre-pandemic levels.

On-time performance, which has generally been on par with or slightly better than larger airports in the Mid-Atlantic region, has fluctuated without a clear trend. Flight delays and cancellations rose slightly in 2022 after a decline in the prior year.

Data reported by the Bureau of Transportation Statistics also indicated an increase in freight and mail volume at the airport, but still well below the freight volume seen prior to 2020.

“Many regional residents point to bridge safety as a matter of concern,” noted Avery-Stoss. “Throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Wayne Counties, 1,074 bridges were counted in last year’s National Bridge Inventory. About one-quarter of them were classified as poor.”

For Luzerne and Wayne counties, there was a marginal increase from the prior year while the percentage of bridges in poor condition decreased in Lackawanna County.

“All three counties have a considerably higher percentage of bridges in poor condition than the statewide percentage,” Avery-Stoss said. “In Pennsylvania as a whole, there has been a more marked decreasing trend in the share of bridges rated in poor condition.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.