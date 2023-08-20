🔊 Listen to this

Local band, The Music Room, entertained the mid-day crowd with tunes from the 60s, 70s, and 80s.

Sue Greenfield (green shirt), of the Hourigan, Kluger and Quinn, hands out free helmets as part of the law firm’s child advocacy group, HKQ Kids.

PITTSTON — The 40th annual Pittston Tomato Festival came to a close Sunday as crowds swarmed downtown for one last chance to enjoy the festivities.

The festival kicked off bright and early at 11 a.m. with the highly anticipated Little Miss and Mister Pittston Tomato pageant, in which kids aged 2 to 6 competed for the coveted homemade sash and trophy. This year, Karsyn Szumski, 3, of Pittston, and Michael Augello, 3, of Duryea, were crowned Little Miss Tomato and Little Mister Tomato, respectively.

The rest of the day was filled with the familiar smell of the crispy potato pancakes and the sounds of live music, that continued throughout the day, provided by Danny Argo, The Music Room, Mere Mortals and Tony’s Wine Cellar Jam.

“I feel super happy when I see the crowds,” said Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo.

For Lombardo, this year’s festival was the best Pittston has ever had. Vendors, he said, were reporting record sales.

“It’s grown, it’s got credibility,” said Lombardo. “You don’t get to 40 years without having some sustenance behind it.”

Along with all of the familiar sights and sounds people have come to expect from the iconic event, the festival also added some new attractions this year, including a spaghetti-eating contest on Saturday and kiddie rides in the parking lot across from the firehouse.

There is also a new steel structure that now covers the Tomato Festival middle tier stage located at the James Zarra Building.

On the final day, another first was the addition of the Hourigan, Kluger, and Quinn Fund for Children’s Advocacy, HKQ Kids, that held a bike helmet giveaway. Kids were gifted new helmets, drawstring bags and balloons.

Sue Greenfield, the law firm’s business manager, said that by 1 p.m. they had already given out between 400 and 500 helmets.

“We’ve had a good turn out,” she said. “A lot of children are here because they came for the pageant so it’s been good.”

Greenfield said HKQ Kids has been doing these giveaways for more than 13 years and that the main goal is always to keep children safe.

“We want to make sure that if they do fall, there’s something between their head and the ground so they don’t get hurt,” she said.

Greenfield said that they will certainly be back at the Tomato Festival next year.

While the event certainly attracts a number of loyal guests who return year after year, there are still plenty of newcomers.

Stephanie Gribble, of Wilkes-Barre, brought her family, including her 1-year-old son, Liam, to the festival for the first time on Sunday.

“It was just an opportunity to get the kids on the rides and get out of the house,” she said.

Her favorite part of the festival so far?

“Definitely the food,” said Gribble.

Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez was also a first time festival-goer on Sunday.

“It is amazing what they do with a relatively small footprint of space,” Alvarez said. “They maximize every square foot and there’s a little bit of something for everyone.”

Alvarez said that it had been packed the entire time she was walking around.

“The community really comes out to support it and it’s fantastic,” she said.

Lombardo said that it’s that outpouring of community support that he and the festival team base the event’s success on.

He credited the people around him, particularly Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich, with planning yet another fantastic festival weekend.

While he knows he says the same thing every year, the sentiment remains as true as ever: “It’s easy to look good when you’re surrounded by great.”