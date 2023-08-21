🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man pleaded guilty to harassing a school bus driver while police in Pittston withdrew charges of unauthorized entry onto a school bus.

Police in March charged Raymond Bartiromo, 39, of Spring Court, with entering a Pittston Area school bus when it stopped at South Main Street and East Columbus Avenue and threatened the driver, according to court records.

Bartiromo told police he was angry at the driver he claimed yelled at his daughter the day before, court records say.

During a preliminary hearing before District Judge Rick Cronauer in Luzerne County Central Court, police withdrew charges of unauthorized entry onto school bus, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct against Bartiromo.

Bartiromo pled guilty to harassment and was fined $206.25, court records say.