WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. has denied a request for a court-ordered evaluation of a teenage girl who allegedly was abducted and sexually assaulted for days in October 2021.

Attorney Max C. Lubin, on behalf of his client John Vincent Watson, 47, filed a motion seeking an evaluation of the “complaining witness” in response to a request by Assistant District Attorney Shana Messinger to have the girl testify by an alternative method.

Messinger argued the girl would be traumatized and possibly suffer serious emotional distress that would impair her ability to communicate if she is forced to testify in front of Watson and William Smiley, 51, in a courtroom.

Lubin wanted an evaluation to determine if, indeed, the girl would be traumatized.

Watson and Smiley are facing a combined trial in late September on allegations they sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl told investigators Watson kept her against her will for several days and took her to Smiley’s apartment in Luzerne, where the men took turns sexually assaulting her, according to court records.

Watson continued to sexually assault the girl until he went to the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township where she called for help, court records say.

Watson was captured by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force on a train near Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 23, 2021. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $500,000 bail on charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment, corruption of minors, indecent exposure and terroristic threats.

Smiley, who was released after posting $275,000 bail in July, faces charges of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Smiley is represented by Attorney John B. Pike.