WILKES-BARRE — Felony attempted arson and reckless burning charges were withdrawn against Steven Andrew Taylor Jr., during a recent preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

State police at Wilkes-Barre charged Taylor, 28, of Carol Street, Hunlock Township, with setting two fires that damaged Mountain Fresh Supermarket on state Route 118 on July 9, according to court records.

Taylor admitted to setting the fires during an interview with investigators, court records say.

Taylor was formerly employed at the supermarket.

Felony charges of criminal attempt to commit arson and reckless burning, and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief were withdrawn against Taylor.

Taylor waived a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief to county court.

Attorney Rachel D. Olszewski of Scranton represents Taylor.