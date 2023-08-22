🔊 Listen to this

WEST PITTSTON – Federal, state, county and local officials gathered at the foot of the closed Fire Fighters Memorial Bridge to announce the acquisition of $19 million through the U.S. Dept. of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure and Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program to replace the two bridges that link Pittston and West Pittston.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, jointly held a press conference to announce the grant hosted by West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano on Monday morning.

PennDOT Secretary Michael Carroll, Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and West Pittston Borough Council President Ellen Quinn joined Casey, Cartwright and Alfano in making statements on progress in replacing both the Spc. Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge and the Fire Fighters Memorial Bridge, formerly known as the Fort Jenkins Bridge and the Water St. Bridge, respectively, through the RAISE grant.

Both bridges, approximately 100 years old, are nearing the end of their lifespan, and in 2021, the Fire Fighters Memorial Bridge, a Luzerne County-owned bridge, was shut down totally due to a structural deficiency.

Since the shutdown, the Kridlo Bridge traffic has expanded from approximately 12,000 vehicles a day to 20,000 causing rush hour traffic jams in the morning and late afternoon.

Although $19 million has been secured for the replacement of the bridges, design of either bridge has yet to be drawn up. The only known fact is, officials would like to see wider spans that could accommodate enough room for pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles safe enough to last possibly 100 years.

A final cost for replacing both bridges is also unknown at this time.

Alfano, in is first term as mayor, said he is constantly faced with questions about the closing of the Fire Fighters Memorial Bridge. Answers he did not have until the announcement of RAISE money for the projects.

“Today, we are here for some very great news,” Alfano said. “Through the hard work of Sen. Casey and Congressman Cartwright, we now have $19 million of federal money earmarked for the bridge projects for the Fire Fighters Memorial and the Dale Kridlo Bridge.”

Casey reiterated what Mayor Alfano said adding, “To have $19 million invested in these two bridges, it’s a good day for West Pittston, a good day for Luzerne Co. and for northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Casey went on the commend Cartwright on the work he has done to help secure the $19 million.

“United States Representative Cartwright, who not only has been fearlessly and relentlessly an advocate for both these projects, but also a relentless advocate for workers and their families across the 8th Congressional District,” Casey said. “It is noteworthy to point out today that this $19 million didn’t just land from the sky, it came from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a piece of legislation that was bipartisan.”

Casey also noted the importance on securing money just isn’t about two bridges.

“This is about jobs, job creation when the bridges are being constructed, and job preservation and job creation over time,” Casey added. “If you have a functioning bridge in a community, it is more likely there is going to be economic growth. If you have a bridge that is functioning and safe, it’s more likely you’re going to have that kind of dynamism in the economy we all hope for.”

“Whether it is jobs or safety or economic growth, the investment here is critically important,” Casey continued. “I want to thank the people of West Pittston for making these bridges a priority. For those residents of West Pittston who have been saying, ‘We who are residents of West Pittston have paid our tax dollars to Washington, we expect that those tax dollars to come back in the form of an investment that will make our community safer and continue to grow.’ I’m grateful we have some good news to report, now we just have to get it down.”

Cartwright said the legislation was barely bipartisan in Congress but noted how bipartisan it is in Greater Pittston to see the bridge projects through.

“This (RAISE) grant is part of a 162 project grant list nationwide,” Cartwright emphasized. “One hundred sixty-two projects all over the country and one of them was right here in Pittston and West Pittston. Projects like these, important projects, projects that add vitality, the economic sustainability of a region that are so important, bring us together.”

Carroll, an Avoca native, applauded Casey and Cartwright for supporting the bill to make it possible to bring the $19 million to the Pittston/West Pittston bridge projects.

“I’ll say the two words that matter most today are advocacy and appropriateness,” Carroll said. “Both Senate Casey and Congressman Cartwright and others voted in support of the bill that made this possible and both advocated for this project.”

Mayor Michael Lombardo’s message was how well all of the forms of government in Greater Pittston as well as on the federal, state, and county work together.

“Good things can happen when we work together,” Lombardo said. “That’s what I like about local government, it’s about issues, it’s about bridges, it’s about roads, and it’s about public safety. The part where our state and Washington come in is they help us with those issues and they help us fund those issues at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what party you are, it’s about getting it done.”

Lombardo said he would love to see the bridges done quickly but he understands that is not realistic.

“Where we are at this moment in terms of the bridges is, we know what they are going to do now, what function it’s going to be, what kind of traffic is going to move over it, what the lanes look like, we know what we want to do pedestrian wise, we know what we want to do for access with bicycles, we know how these bridges potentially can continually link us economically. We know there are implications in linking our trail systems. There is a lot to do and there is a real opportunity for more capacity.”

Quinn has been an advocate for a levee system that would line the over one-mile of shoreline of the Susquehanna River. West Pittston has seen massive flooding destruction in the Borough including the 1972 Agnes flood and in 2011 with Topical Storm Lee.

Since 2011, West Pittston has lost a heavy tax base with nearly three-dozen homes razed due to the flooding.

“I want you all to know that the flooding in West Pittston was taken into consideration,” Quinn alluded to regarding the initial meeting on the bridge projects. “Ever since that first meeting with the bridge project group, the design of the two new bridges as taken into consideration with our flooding here in West Pittston. I’ve had conversations with both Sen. Casey and Cong. Cartwright and I know we have their support in this project moving forward.”

Quinn said with the two new bridges combined with the levee project and the railroad project connecting Scranton with New York City, there could be plenty of job opportunities for people of Luzerne County, Pittston and West Pittston.