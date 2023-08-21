🔊 Listen to this

Holy Redeemer Principle Doreen Dougherty has died, according to the Diocese of Scranton Secretary of Education and Superintendent Kristen Donohue.

A viewing will be held on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Holy Redeemer High School auditorium in Wilkes-Barre.

A second viewing will be held Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at 10 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Swoyersville.

“It is with great sadness that I share with you the death of Mrs. Doreen Dougherty, Holy Redeemer High School Principal. On behalf of the Diocese of Scranton Catholic School System, I wish to extend my sincerest condolences to Dougherty family and to all members of our Holy Redeemer School Family,” said Donohue in a message sent out to friends and faculty. “Doreen had a lasting, positive impact on our Catholic schools and on all who knew her. I ask you to join me in praying for the Dougherty family and friends to find peace and strength during this time of incredible sadness.”

Dougherty became principle of Holy Redeemer in 2019 and was a graduate of its legacy school, Bishop O’Reilly.