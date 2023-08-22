🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH TWP. — Pennsylvania American Water on Tuesday announced the start of $3.5 million water line upgrade project to replace more than 5,500 feet of water main along Route 29 in West Nanticoke, Plymouth Township.

The water company said the project will improve reliability for customers, reduce service disruptions, and increase water flows for firefighting.

The system improvements will replace water mains dating back to 1905.

Work began Tuesday with company contractors installing new 24-inch ductile iron pipe, replacing smaller diameter water main along Route 29, from Poplar Street to North Mill Street.

“We’ve experienced several leaks on this pipe over the years, and it runs through a stream bed,” said Sarah Mihalick, project manager, Pennsylvania American Water. “In addition to installing a larger diameter main, we’re relocating the pipe to a more accessible location.”

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction.

The company expects to complete the water main installation, including connecting all customer service lines to the new mains, by the end of September, with final restoration and paving set for late fall.

During construction, customers might experience temporary service interruptions, discolored water, and/or lower than normal water pressure. Crews will work as quickly as possible to shorten the length of these temporary inconveniences.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at — 1-800-565-7292.

