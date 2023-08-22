🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — William “Big Billy” D’Elia will appear at Barnes & Noble in the Arena Hub Plaza on Friday to sign copies of his recently released book, “The Life We Chose.”

D’Elia will be joined by the book’s author, Matt Birkbeck, for the signing session that will run from 5-8 p.m.

In order to attend, guests must purchase a copy of “The Life We Chose” at the event, or show proof of purchase from this location or bn.com at the door, and they will receive a wristband for the signature line at that time.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt Birkbeck back, and to welcome William “Big Billy” D’Elia to our store for a special signing event on Friday, Aug. 25,” a news release from Barnes & Noble stated. “This will be your chance to get your signed copy of their new book — The Life We Chose: William “Big Billy” D’Elia and the Last Secrets of America’s Most Powerful Mafia Family.”

The news release specifies that books will receive signatures only — personalizations will not be offered at this event. Guests may have up to three individual books signed per person. Personal photos with Matt Birkbeck will be permitted, as long as they do not feature other customers or employees without their permission.

About the book

The “adopted” son of legendary organized crime boss Russell “Uncle Russ” Bufalino, for decades D’Elia had unequaled access to the man the FBI and U.S. Justice Department considered one of the leading organized crime figures in the United States.

But the government had no idea as to the breadth of Bufalino’s power and influence, or that it was Bufalino, from his bucolic home base in Pittston, who reigned over the five families in New York and other organized crime families throughout the country.

For nearly 30 years, D’Elia was at Bufalino’s side, and “Russ’s son” was a witness and participant to major historical events that have stymied law enforcement, perplexed journalists, and produced false and wild narratives in books and movies — not the least of which being the infamous disappearance of union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

D’Elia became the de facto leader of the Bufalino family upon Russell Bufalino’s imprisonment in 1979, and he officially took control upon Bufalino’s death in 1994 until his arrest in 2006. D’Elia pled guilty to money laundering and witness tampering, and was released from federal prison in 2012.

Candid and unapologetic, D’Elia is finally ready to reveal the real story behind the myths, and in doing so paints a complicated, compelling, and stunning portrait of crime, power, money, and finally, family.

Special instructions for event

Guests must purchase a copy of The Life We Chose or The Quiet Don, also written by Matt Birkbeck, at the event, or show proof of purchase from this location or bn.com at the door, and will receive a wristband for the signature line at that time. More details can be found here.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.