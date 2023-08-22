🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas permitted prosecutors to admit evidence from three separate cases against Todd William Bebo, who is facing trial on allegations he intended to kill an ex-girlfriend.

Bebo, 52, of Talcott Hill Road, Shickshinny, was initially arrested following a domestic incident that turned into an overnight standoff with the Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team at his former residence on Dakota Drive in Dallas Township on Nov. 11. His ex-girlfriend resides at the Dakota Drive home.

Court records say Bebo and the woman were at a Plains Township restaurant with friends when they engaged in an argument. She left and went home and later, Bebo showed up and allegedly threatened the woman with a firearm initiating the standoff with SERT troopers.

Bebo was charged with terroristic threats for the Nov. 11 incident.

Shortly after, the woman obtained a protection-from abuse order against Bebo that required him not to have any contact with her and to relinquish and surrender any and all firearms in his possession. The PFA also evicted him from the Dakota Drive residence.

Dallas Township police allege Bebo told others he intended to kill the woman and showed up outside her Dakota Drive home on Dec. 9, when he was arrested on allegations of violating the PFA, which expires Nov. 23, 2025.

Police in court records say they found 20 loaded AR15 style magazines totaling 600 rounds from a tool box, three loaded AR15 magazines with 90 rounds from a gun case and 25 12-gauge shotgun shells concealed in a flower pot.

Police further served a search warrant on Bebo’s Chevrolet truck allegedly finding a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun, a bag containing duct tape, shotgun shells, a sledgehammer and gloves, resulting in the attempted homicide charge being filed against Bebo.

During a motion’s hearing Tuesday, Assistant District Attorney Brian Coleman requested to use evidence from the three separate cases during Bebo’s trial on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide. Coleman noted Bebo provided false information on a firearms relinquish form when he was served with the PFA, and a pattern of behavior displayed by Bebo intending to harm or kill the woman.

Bebo’s attorney, Nanda Palissery, argued against using evidence from the three separate cases as each incident was three to four weeks apart and each of the three cases were not consolidated by prosecutors into a single trial. Palissery said since there are three separate trials, evidence from each case would be prejudicial toward Bebo.

Lupas disagreed with Palissery, allowing Coleman and Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski to use evidence from each case.

Bebo’s trial on the attempted homicide charge is scheduled for the week of Sept. 18 before Lupas.