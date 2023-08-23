Move follows the passing of Principal Doreen Dougherty

WILKES-BARRE — Following the death of Principal Doreen Dougherty, Holy Redeemer High School has delayed the start of school by one week, the Diocese of Scranton announced Tuesday.

Vice Principal Cody Opalka issued the following statement, including the schedule from Aug. 30 through Sept. 14:

“Due to the passing of Mrs. Doreen Dougherty, the coordination of services, and properly giving faculty, staff, students, and families the time for bereavement, the start of Holy Redeemer High School’s school year will be postponed. Please follow the schedule that follows:

Wednesday, Aug. 30 — 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., new parent meeting.

Thursday, Aug. 31 — 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., freshmen orientation. Students will begin registering at 8:30 a.m. and the orientation will begin at 9 a.m. Reminder: there will be no bussing for this day. Lunch will be provided.

Tuesday, Sept. 5 — 7:50 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., Freshmen first day of school — bussing will be provided. There will be no lunch service on this day. 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., transfer student orientation — transfer students will arrive using the main entrance no later than 9 a.m. There will be no bussing for transfer students on this day. There will be no lunch service on this day.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 — 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., first full day of school for all students. All students are expected to be in homeroom by 7:50 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14 — 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Meet the Teachers Night. All parents will begin in their child’s homeroom and proceed through the scheduled courses that are on their child’s schedule.

If there are any questions or concerns, please reach out. We are all navigating this tumultuous time in different ways, but together, in God’s grace, we will move forward as one Royal community.”