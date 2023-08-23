🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — Girls attending Wyoming Area High School who want to wrestle competitively will get their chance this year, though they’ll have to wear Hanover Area School District uniforms.

At Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting the Wyoming Area School Board approved a co-operative agreement with Hanover Area for varsity girls wrestling.

Superintendent Jon Pollard said the arrangement is possible because the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctioned girls wrestling as a varsity sport this year. He said the cost to the district is $100, and noted if there is sufficient interest the district could consider starting its own team in the future.

Before the meeting, Solicitor Jarrett Ferentino announced there had been “significant progress” recently in negotiations with the support staff union. The current contract, approved in August 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, expired in June. Ferentino said he is hopeful a new contract can be settled within the next two months.

The board also:

• Approved the guest teacher agreement with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit for 2023-24. Annual membership is $325. The Guest Teacher program was set up by the state to alleviate a teacher shortage by granting emergency teacher certifications to people who complete limited training.

• Approved payment to Champion Builders for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment at a cost of $72,309, and to Mark Whitehead Electrical at a cost of $25,394.

• Approved a contract with Evercor for sponsorship of a scoreboard at the Primary Center

• Approved an agreement to retain Rosen Real Estate, Inc.,of Wilkes-Barre to conduct a real estate appraisal of a property at a retainer cost of $1,000 and a total cost not to exceed $2,000. Ferentino said the owner is getting an appraisal done and the district wants their own in case there is a disagreement on the assessed value.

• Appointed Celeste Calpin as driver theory instructor for 2023-24.

• Appointed Sandy McCraken, Danielle Milunic and Amanda Nowak as learning support para-professionals.

• Transferred Renee DeAngelo from first grade teacher to intervention teacher, and Amanda Amitia from learning support teacher to first grade teacher.

• Appointed Nicole Dileo and Cordell Gresh as learning support teachers.

• Appointed Kayla Taddei and Alexandra Arnot as long-term substitute teachers.

• Accepted the resignation of Kristi Wilk as school psychologist.

