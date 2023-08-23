🔊 Listen to this

Guests are seen eating during Tuesday’s ‘Steak and Shake Cookout.’

Chet Mozloom, executive director at The Lands at Hillside Farm, makes a chocolate milkshake for a client at Tuesday’s ‘Steak and Shake Cookout,’ co-hosted by New Roots Recovery Center and the Food Dignity Movement to commemorate Overdose Awareness Week.

WILKES-BARRE — Jimmy Carr had just finished enjoying his steak and milkshake and corn and fruit when he took time to talk about what the New Roots Recovery Center has meant to him.

“They helped me get my life back,” said Carr, 63, who lives in Kingston. “My family loves me. My kids love me. They’ve always loved me, but from a distance.”

Carr said he has been clean and sober for many years and New Roots has helped him re-connect with the community.

And that’s one of the main reasons that New Roots partnered with the Food Dignity Movement on Tuesday to host a “Steak and Shake Cookout” to commemorate Overdose Awareness Week.

Several people came to take part in the event, including people experiencing homelessness, those recovering from addiction, veterans, and others.

The cookout was held from noon to 4 p.m. at New Roots Recovery Center, 121 Water St., Wilkes-Barre.

Sarah Helcoski, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of New Roots, and Clancy Cash Harrison, founder of The Food Dignity Movement, said overdose awareness is important and at New Roots Recovery Support Center, evidence-based, peer-driven recovery support services are offered. Helcoski and Kristen Topolski established New Roots in 2018.

Helcoski and Lyndsay Guirin, director of operations at New Roots, said Certified Recovery Specialists (CRS) assist individuals on their self-directed recovery path through individual and group support.

They said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that Overdose Awareness Week is a time to remember those tragically lost to overdose and the pain of the families who are left behind.

“It is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to working together to build safe, healthy, and resilient communities,” Helcoski said. “By implementing evidence-based approaches to reduce overdose risks and lowering barriers to treatment and support, we can save more lives.”

Emily Forman, 48 of Avoca, said she has been sober for 24 years and she also praised New Roots and its staff and programs.

“And today’s cookout is amazing,” she said. “We really appreciate what they do for us here.”

Carr agreed, saying that New Roots helped him get a new ID card and a Social Security card.

“I’ve been through a lot of programs and this is the best,” Carr said. “I’m in nursing school and I have a job. No more disappointing my family.”

The goals of Overdose Awareness Week are:

• To continue our efforts to enhance prevention and harm reduction.

• To take action to reduce barriers to treatment and expand access to recovery support services.

• To renew our commitment to taking action to end overdose.

• To raise awareness of drug overdose and reduce stigma.

• To promote treatment and celebrate recovery.

• To provide an opportunity to remember and mourn those lost to drug overdose.

• To inform people around the world about the risk of a drug overdose.

• To affirm our duty to stop the flow of illicit drugs from reaching our communities.

“The Steak and Shake celebration brings people together to have this important discussion in a safe, community-based setting,” Harrison said.

Harrison explained that the Food Dignity Movement is a nonprofit that connects organizations to Pennsylvania agriculture to provide nourishing food with dignity.

For this event, Harrison said the Food Dignity Movement purchased Pennsylvania raised beef from Clapper Family Beef, produce from Burgers Family Farm, and milk and ice cream from The Lands at Hillside Farms.

“If we do not support our local farmers, we will lose their valuable connection to our land and our local economy,” Harrison said.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.