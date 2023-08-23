🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes Barre branch of the NAACP on Wednesday announced that a Memorial Service has been set to celebrate the life of the late Ronald Felton.

The service will be held on Sunday Aug. 27, at 3 p.m. at the Burke Auditorium in the King’s College McGowan Business Center. Felton died Aug. 1, at the age of 70.

Mr. Felton served multiple terms as the President of the NAACP branch #2306 in the city.

Felton and his family came to Wilkes-Barre in the late 1980s when Mr. Felton accepted a position at Prudential Insurance.

He and his wife, Peggy, established a home in South Wilkes-Barre, where he became involved with the mini–Mohawk Football team, as well as the NAACP.

As an officer of the NAACP, Mr. Felton was in the forefront of social justice concerns of the growing minority population in Wilkes-Barre.

Under two city administrations, the branch and Mr. Felton worked with Mayor Tony George to have the city recognize the Martin Luther King Holiday.

Felton, along with his successor, Jimeal Caliste, worked with Mayor George Brown to have the administration rename Coal Street Park to Martin Luther King Junior Park.

Additionally, Felton also served on the Wilkes-Barre City Civil Service Commission and the Zoning and Hearing Board.

He was a sought-after speaker in the community and was best known for his recitation of the Martin Luther King Junior “I Have a Dream” speech. It is fitting that the memorial service will take place on the eve of the 60th anniversary of that iconic speech.

Bill Browne, current President of the branch said, “We are grateful to the Felton family, King’s College and the city of Wilkes-Barre for allowing us to say a final goodbye to Ron.”

First Vice President David Yonki, in conjunction with the family and branch is organizing the tribute.

Reservations can be made by accessing this link.

Register at — https://forms.gle/Ac2QpJWofcKrX1pP7 or [email protected].

The event is free and open to the public.

