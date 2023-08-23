🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company, better known as M&T Bank, filed a civil lawsuit against Frank Martz Coach Company alleging breach of a 2004 lease contract for motor coaches and commuter buses.

The suit filed in Luzerne County Court by the Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC, law firm in Baltimore alleges M&T Bank is owed more than $13.3 million.

Attorney Robert E. Chernicoff, a partner with the Cunningham, Chernicoff & Warshawsky, P.C., law firm in Harrisburg, who represents the Martz Coach Company, said the company is restructuring the debt owed to M&T Bank.

Chernicoff and Attorney Robert R. Watson, representing M&T Bank, are listed as counsel on a judgment with the civil suit in county court.

“The company is strong and financially healthy,” Chernicoff said of Martz Coach Company.

Reached for contact Wednesday afternoon, Scott Henry, CEO of the Martz Bus Group, told the Times Leader: “The company is doing fine and this is a routine legal filing.”

Named in the suit in addition to Martz Coach Company are its subsidiaries, Gold Line, Inc., of Virginia, First Class Coach Company, Inc., National Coach Works, Inc., of Virginia, Coach Service & Leasing, Inc., FMH Leasing, FH Family LP, and ANC Tours by Martz Gray Line, LLC, with a principal place of business on Old River Road, Wilkes-Barre.

According to the suit, M&T Bank and Martz Coach Company entered into a lease agreement in July 2004, for motor coaches and commuter buses.

Under the terms of the lease, Martz Coach Company agreed to make rental payments to M&T Bank but breached the lease contract, according to the suit.

By August 2022, M&T Bank agreed to give Martz Coach Company up to 270 days to obtain alternate financing to satisfy outstanding obligations. When the deadline expired, M&T Bank terminated the lease June 7 and demanded the return of motor coaches and commuter buses.