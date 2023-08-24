🔊 Listen to this

UNION TWP. — Northwest Area School District Superintendent Joseph Long opened Wednesday’s School Board meeting with another caution about district finances, urging residents to call their state legislators and support three bills that, if enacted, could save the district millions of dollars.

The district keeps spending more than it takes in, draining a fund balance to make up the difference. Several hundred thousand will be taken from the balance this year, dropping the reserve to about $500,000. Long noted that Northwest Area is a small district with shrinking enrollment, hovering below 1,000, and that unlike the Scranton School District, which was helped by the state through financial hard times, Northwest Area may not be “too big to fail” in the state’s eyes.

The three bills he mentioned are House Bills 1422, which reforms the state’s cyber charter funding system and could save the district half a million a year; 1032, which helps districts switch to solar power to save energy costs; and 1408, which increased state money available for building construction and renovation.

The district has brought in PFM, a financial institution provide by the state for distressed governments, to conduct a review of the district finances and make recommendation, and has hired A&E Architectural Group to conduct a review of district buildings. One cost-saving measure is being implemented this year with revised bus routes that Long said could save the district $120,000 a year. Several audience members voiced concerns about delays while the drivers learn the routes, and Long said it is important for the district to make clear that initially the pick up times may vary by as much as 15 to 20 minutes until everyone adapts.

The agenda was heavy on personnel moves, including the resignation of Elementary Principal Daniel Yarnell, which was accepted “with regrets.” Other resignations included elementary school Licensed Practical Nurse Jennifer Hermany, full-time cafeteria worker Denise Farver and part-time cafeteria worker Kim Rodney.

The board rescinded several appointments made at the July 26 meeting: Katelyn Kalie as art teacher, Janet Stone as part-time elementary building aide, and Brandon Whitmire as long-term chemistry substitute teacher.

Overall, though, there were a more positions filled than vacated: Leah Kubasek as long-term chemistry substitute teacher for the first half of the school year, Ashley Cragle as high school art teacher, Corenna Wagner as elementary nurse, Erica Daniels and Marie Adams as part-time cafeteria workers, Grace McMurtrie as full-time cafeteria worker, Shannon Mizikoski as long-term special education substitute, Jennifer West as part-time building aide.

The board approved an independent contractor agreement with Peggy Snyder for speech and language supervisory and related services for the coming school year at $65 per hour, not to exceed 80 hours.

In sports, the board appointed as head coaches Joseph Zelinske for baseball, Kevin Harvey for softball, and Todd Culver for track and field, each at $4,500. Matthew Correll was named assistant girls varsity basketball coach at $4,400, and Ryan Miner as junior high girls basketball coach at $4,400.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement for 2023-24 with the Luzerne Intermediate Unit at a cost of $151,430. The LIU provides a variety of services to area districts, primarily special education.

• Agreed to have H&K provide propane for the coming year, at no increase from last school year.

• Approved using Casella Waste for 2023-24 at a cost of $14,880.

• Approved the guest teacher agreement with the LIU at an annual membership of $325. The state created the guest teacher system to provide emergency certification with limited training in an effort to address a teacher shortage.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish