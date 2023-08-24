🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton are investigating a theft from a construction site near Commerce Drive and state Route 924 on Aug. 21.

State police say two men stole a metal storm grate valued at $500 and fled the area in a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a black bed cap. They were last seen driving northbound on Interstate 81 from Exit 141, state police said.

One of the men is described as a white male and the other a Hispanic male, according to state police.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information is asked to call State Police at Hazleton at 570-459-3890 or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.