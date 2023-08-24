🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre man was arraigned Thursday on a firearm offense and possessing a small amount of marijuana.

Daivine Tyheed Tyre, 26, of Poplar Street, was a passenger inside a Dodge Charger stopped by Hanover Township police in the area of Carey Avenue and West Division Street just after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to court records.

Police stopped the vehicle as a record’s check of the registration plate revealed the owner had a suspended driver’s license.

During the traffic stop, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A woman told officers they smoked marijuana at a scenic lookout area in Scranton prior to the traffic stop. The woman permitted officers to search her vehicle, court records say.

Officers located a .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun, a box of .25-caliber and a box of .380-caliber ammunition inside a backpack and a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun under a car seat, according to court records.

Court records say Tyre took ownership of the firearm, which were both loaded with magazines and each had a round in the chambers.

A search of the firearms revealed the .25-caliber handgun was reported stolen to the Reading Police Department in Bucks County.

Tyre claimed he found the firearms at the scenic lookout and took possession of them for safety, court records say.

Tyre was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Zola in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of receiving stolen property, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $35,000 bail.