WILKES-BARRE — Convicted in the first-degree murder of his friend, Roberto Torner was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.

A Luzerne County jury following a week long trial in May convicted Torner, 50, of taking part in the shooting death of Jose “Pepe” Herran, 63, at a house trailer he owned on North Buck Mountain Road, Foster Township, in October 2015.

An alleged accomplice in the killing, David Alzugaray, 54, is scheduled for trial in late October on criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy and solicitation offenses.

“I’m not guilty of this crime,” Torner said before Judge David W. Lupas. “However, it hurts me; it is going to haunt me for a long time that a man I called my brother and friend is gone. I’m sorry this happened to him, I wish I could have done something for him.

“In the deepest corners of my heart, I had nothing to do with this. I’m really sorry for what happened to him,” Torner said.

A jury convicted Torner of first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and criminal solicitation to commit criminal homicide after nearly seven hours of deliberations on May 18.

As a formality, Deputy District Attorney Daniel Zola who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted, not only asked to impose the mandatory life sentence without parole for first-degree murder but asked for a consecutive sentence of 20 to 40 years for the criminal conspiracy and solicitation convictions.

Torner’s attorney, Robert Saurman, called the 20 to 40 year request a redundant sentence as Torner was already going to be sentenced to life.

Lupas agreed with Zola and McLaughlin, imposing the sentence he drafted to run consecutive to a 22 1/2 year federal sentence Torner is serving for drug and weapons offenses.

During the trial, Alzugaray took blame for killing Herran and dismembering the body he disposed of in a burn pit and the Lehigh River near White Haven. Alzugaray testified Torner had nothing to do with killing Herran.

Firearms were recovered by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton hidden in a former church Torner owned in Freeland, and meat cleavers and knives hidden in the attic of The Cottage, a boarding house Torner owned also in Freeland.

Torner’s fiance, Liza Robles, testified during the trial that Torner admitted to her that Herran was killed and his body dismembered with bones being placed in a chicken feed bag, and muscle from Herran’s body was cooked on a grill.