New event will celebrate community’s railroad heritage with vendors, displays, train ride

TAMAQUA — A new event celebrating the community’s rich railroad and coal mining heritage debuts this weekend.

Tamaqua Railfest will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday in the heart of the borough in Schuykill County, including vendors, exhibits — and, yes, a train ride.

The event was organized by the recently formed Tamaqua Railroad and Tourism Committee in conjunction with other community organizations, including the Tamaqua Historical Society.

Dale Freudenberger, president of the society, said Tamaqua has been a hub of railroading activity since 1829, when construction began on the Little Schuylkill Railroad. It opened two years later between Tamaqua and Port Clinton.

The focal point of the Tamaqua Railfest will be the outdoor vendors and exhibitors located around the historic Tamaqua Railroad Station at the heart of the borough, together with entertainment throughout the day in Depot Square Park.

According to the official railfest site, https://tamaqua.net/railfest, visitors will find railroad and mining themed vendors and exhibitors, rail-themed crafters, local and regional railroad, historical and preservation organizations, Reading Railroad items for sale, as well as a range of other railroad and mining-themed items, including souvenirs from the Reading and Northern Railroad, whose freight and excursion trains still serve the line passing the station. There also will be walking tours and bus tours of historic sites.

Station history

Built for the Philadelphia and Reading Railroad (frequently known simply as the Reading Railroad) in 1874, the Italianate style station hosted more than 40 passenger trains each day during its heyday in the early 20th century. The last passenger trains left Tamaqua in 1861 and the station closed.

Following years of disuse and an arson fire, the station eventually was rescued through the efforts of a local preservation group, Tamaqua SOS (Save our Station). A $1.5 million restoration was completed in 2004. A gallery to exhibit local art and artifacts opened in 2005, and a restaurant opened inside in 2016.

The station, which was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, was featured on a U.S. Postal Service Stamp released earlier this year.

Train ride

As part of Saturday’s event, visitors will have a chance to ride a special 70-minute train excursion during the day.

That trip to the scenic Hometown High Bridge and back will depart Tamaqua Station at 1 p.m., with boarding beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Tickets will only be available at the Reading and Northern souvenir table on the Tamaqua Station platform beginning at 11:30 a.m. and sales are cash only. Prices are $22 for adults, and $9 for children ages 3-12; children 2 and under ride free.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RBMNPassenger.

Other attractions

Organizers say other Railfest participating historic sites, museums, craft breweries, restaurants, antique shop, model railroad exhibits, blacksmithing demonstrations, etc. are mostly within walking distance from the station.

A free map of all the locations that are open and participating will be available at the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce information booth in front of the station on Saturday, or log onto the Tamaqua Railfest QR Code (attached to the poster included with this story).

Among the offerings:

• The Tamaqua Railroad Station Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Tamaqua Community Art Center, 125 Pine St., will have a special exhibit of railroad and coal mining art by Joe Evanousky from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Tamaqua Historical Society will have a special exhibit on the Lehigh and New England Railroad from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 112 West Broad St. The society’s museum at 118 West Broad St. will be open the same hours.

• Blacksmithing demonstrations will be held in the 1848 Hegarty Blacksmith Shop by blacksmith Travis Sobolewski from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tamaqua Anthracite Model Railroad Club at 139 West Broad St., second floor, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tink’s Antiques on South Railroad Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Tamaqua Public Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with an operating O Scale layout featuring locomotive T1 2102 at 1 p.m. and a Thomas the Tank Engine display.

• Stoker’s Brewery’s 5th anniversary celebration will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. with a lobster truck on Mauch Chunk Street.

• The L&NE Railroad Station on Dock Street in nearby Lansford (you’ll need to drive) will have an open house from 12 to 4 p.m. to tour the station.

• There will be four 90-minute bus trips to tour Lehigh Anthracite mining operations in the Tamaqua/Coaldale area. They will depart from Tommy’s Italian Restaurant, 41 N. Railroad St., Tamaqua, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Cost is $12, cash only. Advance tickets are available at Tink’s Antiques, 28 S. Railroad St. If any remain they can be bought on the bus on Saturday.

Organizations participating in Railfest include the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce, Tamaqua Historical Society, Tamaqua Area Community Partnership, Tamaqua Community Art Center, Tamaqua Anthracite Model Railroad Club, Tamaqua Public Library, Tink’s Antiques, Tamaqua Station Restaurant, Tamaqua SOS, Reading Company Technical and Historical Society, Railway Restoration Project 113 Minersville, Lansford Borough L&NE Station Committee, Railroad and Industrial Archaeology Preservation Society, the Lehigh Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society, Penn Train and Hobbies, Joe Matakonis photography, and Strange Wings Photography.

IF YOU GO

What: Tamaqua Railfest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26

Where: Downtown Tamaqua, Schuylkill County