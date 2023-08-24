Shapiro invests nearly $50M across Pa.

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro on Thursday announced that his administration will fund 58 highway, bridge, aviation, ports, and bike and pedestrian projects in 37 counties — including five in Luzerne County totaling $5.7 million.

The governor said he is using $49.6 million in funding from the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides grant funding to ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to all Pennsylvanians.

Shapiro said infrastructure is the backbone of Pennsylvania, and the Commonwealth’s progress has often been tied to the ability to complete major projects that spur economic growth and create real opportunity.

“Investing in and improving our infrastructure is a commonsense way to spur economic development, create jobs, and help Pennsylvanians reach their destinations safely and efficiently,”Shapiro said.

One recipient of funding is Valley Crest Real Estate, LP, which will get $914,554 for improvements to PennDOT rights-of-way impacted by commercial development of approximately two million square feet, the existing Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, Mohegan Sun Casino, and the new commercial development on 62 acres, Valley Crest Commons.

The massive Valley Crest Commons project is planned for the former site of the Valley Crest nursing, and the developer, Robert Tamburro of TFP Limited Real Estate Development and Management, said the 76-acre project is moving forward.

“We are pleased and honored to learn about this award,” Tamburro said. “We are in the design phase of the Route 309/Mundy Street Crossroads Improvement Project and are currently waiting for government approvals on our first phase of Valley Crest Commons site work. We are looking forward to getting both of these projects physically started in the near future.

“We want to thank our Pennsylvania legislators, PennDOT, Plains Township officials, our team members, and many others for their unwavering and patient support of these vital projects.”

In July, Tamburro said the land development plan has been submitted to Plains Township and is awaiting approval. The total cost of the project is expected to be in the tens of millions of dollars.

When the project is completed, Valley Crest Commons will include a shopping center with an anchor store and several retail stores, an entertainment component, such as a theater, and it will also feature restaurants and other amenities yet to be determined.

The four other projects receiving funding in Luzerne County are:

• Mericle River Road, LLC — $1,885,311 for transportation improvements related to the development of a 138-acre business park, CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, including a signal intersection, turning lanes, internal roadways, SR 2004 access road, road widening, and a bus transit shelter.

Jim Cummings, Vice President of Marketing at Mericle, said the company is grateful to Gov. Shapiro, Secretary Carroll, and state Rep. Jim Haddock for providing key infrastructure funding for this project.

“At one time, this location along River Road was home to a large coal breaker for the Pennsylvania Coal Company and provided employment for hundreds of people,” Cummings said. “However, like many former coal sites, the property fell into disrepair and became an unproductive eyesore. The three class A industrial and flex buildings Mericle is constructing in what we have named CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park South, will breathe new life into that part of Jenkins Township and our new tenants will create employment opportunities for area residents.

“This is another good example of the importance of public-private partnerships to economic development.”

• Fairview Township — $545,446 to replace the existing Dale Drive Bridge over Big Wapwallopen Creek. The existing bridge has been designated as structurally deficient and closed to all traffic. Replacing the bridge will allow the road to reopen.

• Geisinger System Services — $1,500,000 to improve the east and west entrances to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and East Mountain Boulevard by constructing a 100-foot southbound turn lane into the emergency room driveway; lengthening the northbound turn lane into the emergency drive; installation of a traffic signal; and improvements to the southbound turn lane into the main entrance driveway.

• Municipality of Kingston — $873,000 for the installation of new sidewalks and curbing on West Union Street, a primary gateway point to the Municipality of Kingston.

“Whether we’re making roadways more accessible to all modes of travel or creating new connections for businesses investing in our communities, transportation is integral to our quality of life,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “These projects will bring long-lasting improvements across the state.”

