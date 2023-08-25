Luzerne location to remain open, but is slated to relocate

WILKES-BARRE — After more than four years operating on Public Square, Nucleus Raw Foods will close its doors downtown next month.

The closure will take effect on Sept. 15. Owners Danielle McGrogan and Kamri Ramirez say the decision to close is purely personal and not business-related.

“It’s ironic because this is the busiest summer we have ever had. Every day we serve both new and old customers and are grateful for every transaction. However, we are a locally owned small business and have become tired and overworked since 2020,” McGrogan and Ramirez said via a Facebook post in which the pair announced the closing.

Known for its organic, raw, plant-based and gluten and soy free menu options, Nucleus Raw Foods also operates a second location at 63 Main St. in Luzerne, which will remain open — but another change is expected: The business will consolidate its Luzerne and Wilkes-Barre locations into a new location in Luzerne in the near future once renovations on the new building are complete.

Although the Wilkes-Barre location will be no more, McGrogan and Ramirez promise that the future plans for Nucleus Raw Foods will “create the greatest Nucleus experience to date.”

McGrogan and Ramirez say they are excited for the future and grateful to their customers for their patience in the meantime.