Introducing the newest place for bettors on the web

🔊 Listen to this

Sports bettors in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond have a new online home.

Thanks to a partnership between the Times Leader Media Group and Cipher Sports Technology Group, tlsportsbetting.com is now every gamblers’ one-stop spot for the latest odds and best offers and analysis available.

“We are proud to join forces with Cipher Sports Technology Group to bring a dynamic and immersive sports betting platform to our readers in Pennsylvania,” Joe Soprano, executive editor at the Times Leader Media Group, said. “By combining our deep understanding of news with Cipher’s cutting-edge predictive analytics, we will elevate our local and national sports coverage.”

“It’s a natural upgrade to our sports coverage,” Kerry Miscavage, publisher at at the Times Leader Media Group, said.

The collaboration combines the expertise of predictive analytics and sports betting with the established reach and influence of a leading media group, paving the way for a new sports betting content experience for fans across the state.

“The fusion of Cipher’s analytical prowess with Times Leader’s extensive regional coverage establishes a unique synergy that will undoubtedly enhance the sports betting experience for our audience,” Adam Fiske, CEO of Cipher Sports Technology Group, said. “This partnership aligns with our shared vision of creating a platform that not only entertains but also empowers users to make informed decisions.”

Cipher Sports and the Times Leader have collaboratively developed a new brand and sports betting section, catering specifically to Pennsylvania’s sports enthusiasts and bettors. This new section promises to be a go-to destination for up-to-the-minute information on PA professional and college sports, accompanied by the latest sports betting offers and promotions.

Moreover, the platform will encompass insights into the burgeoning iGaming landscape, including online casino.

Times Leader Media Group, recognized as a pioneer, boasts local news coverage seven days a week, and Timesleader.com has the largest newspaper audience in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The partnership not only ushers in a new era of sports betting entertainment, but also sets the stage for enhanced local sports coverage in Northeastern PA.

About Cipher Sports Technology Group

Cipher Sports Technology Group is a leading provider of content and data solutions for the online sports betting and iGaming industries. With a data-driven approach, Cipher empowers businesses to deliver personalized experiences, valuable insights, and engaging content to their audience. Their innovative technology solutions revolutionize the way sports fans and iGaming enthusiasts interact with their favorite platforms.