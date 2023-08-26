🔊 Listen to this

Janet Tomasak, 84 of Pittston, left, and Betty (87) and Ziggy Romanczuk (90) of Dupont said an increase in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program will them pay bills and have a little left over for a rainy day.

PITTSTON — With more than 50 seniors on hand at the Pittston Active Adult Center, four state legislators brought some good —and needed — news to their doorstep.

For the first time since 2006, the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program has been expanded, raising the maximum rebate for seniors from $650 to $1,000.

Other changes to the program, set to take effect in 2024, call for increasing the income-eligibility limit for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year, and tying that cap to the cost of living so seniors don’t lose out on the Property Tax/Rent Program benefits through no fault of their own.

State Reps. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township; Bridget Kosierowski, D-Waverly; Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre; and Kyle Mullins, D-Scranton, delivered the good news to the seniors and also took time to answer questions on other concerns, like property tax elimination.

“We fought hard this budget season to improve the quality of life of those who live in our communities,” Haddock said. “We were able to make 175,000 more Pennsylvanians eligible for this program and specifically, 10,000 more people right here in Lackawanna and Luzerne County will have access to extra money in 2024 that they didn’t before.”

The legislators said many of their constituents in both Luzerne and Lackawanna counties are seniors who benefit greatly from the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“However, if we can work to improve the program and make more people eligible, we will, and that is exactly what we did,” Haddock said.

Haddock called on a few of his constituents in attendance to highlight how the program helps pay bills for seniors on fixed incomes.

Betty and Ziggy Romanczuk of Dupont have been married for 67 years.

“This increase will help us pay out bills and have a little left over for a rainy day,” Betty, 87.

Ziggy, 90, agreed, adding that teh cost of everything keeps going up, an increase will ease the burden on seniors.

Janet Tomasak, 84 of Pittston, said having a little bit left over is always good.

“Everybody has bills, but sometimes things come up and it’s good to know you have the money to cover those unexpected expenses,” Tomasak said.

Pashinski said seniors worked hard their entire lives to provide the freedoms and services everyone needs and enjoys today.

“They are wise and respected, but many also struggle to make ends meet,” Pashinski said. “That’s why this program expansion is so important. It’s been years — 17 to be exact — since updates were made to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. Even a little bit of extra money can mean the difference between putting food on the table or paying for medication.”

Kosierowski said the Democratic majority in the House worked hard to provide benefits to everyone who resides in our communities, which includes seniors.

“My office, along with my colleagues’ offices, offer help with these services and a host of other programs that can help people of all ages,” Kosierowski said.

Mullins said that for too long, residents struggled to keep up with increasing property taxes and rent, while politicians only talked about helping them out.

“But finally, under the leadership of House Democrats and with bipartisan support, we are delivering for our seniors and others who will qualify for the program and see more money back in their pockets,” Mullins said. “However, this relief only reaches those who are aware of and apply to the program, which is why events like today are so critical. I know my elected colleagues and our office staff members are eager and energized to help our constituents in applying for their rebate.”

Earlier this month, Gov. Josh Shapiro visited the United Neighborhood Center in Scranton, where he signed HB-1100 into law, expanding the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) program to nearly 175,000 more Pennsylvania seniors and doubling rebates for many of the 400,000 Pennsylvanians who already qualify.

“After more than 17 years, this bill provides a crucial update to the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program that will finally ensure more of our seniors get the relief they need,” Shapiro said. “This bill, which passed with bipartisan support, proves we can come together for our seniors, and give them the relief they need to improve their quality of life.”

Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich said the Department of Aging has heard from many older adults and our aging network partners across the Commonwealth that affordable housing is a big concern.

Starting in mid-January 2024, the Department of Revenue will open the filing period for eligible applicants to submit applications for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2023.

