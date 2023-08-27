🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Another summer is almost over — another summer without Phylicia Thomas being found.

It will be 20 years come Feb. 11, that Phylicia “disappeared” — the apparent victim of a brutal murder. Her body has never been found — her killer, or killers, have yet to be identified.

Judy Lorah Fisher has been at Phylicia’s family’s side throughout this ordeal. Judy has done a lot to try to convince anybody with knowledge of what happened to Phylicia and who might be responsible to come forward.

Sometimes doing the right thing is never on the minds of people who know stuff.

Judy posted something on her Facebook page this week that just blew me away.

As Judy says, most people know Phylicia Thomas as the girl that went missing and was presumed murdered on Feb. 11, 2004.

Judy told me she wanted to write something to tell the world who Phylicia was — the kind of person she was and how kind-hearted and fun-loving she was.

Phylicia Thomas would be 41 today; she was 22 when she went missing.

Phylicia was last seen on Feb. 11, 2004, on Route 118 in the Sweet Valley area. She was wearing a blue Pump-N-Pantry shirt, white pants, a rust-colored wool sweater and Nike sneakers.

”The Thomas family and I want to introduce you to Phylicia Thomas and her beautiful soul,” Judy wrote. “We know a lot of you know her, but some just know her as the ‘Missing Person.’ We want to share with you some of the memories that showed her loving personality in many ways. and a way to thank you all in our community for having been so supportive, caring in your prayers and sharing and donations in these 20 years.”

So Judy wrote about Phylicia and told stories filled with memories from friends and family.

First story

Judy wrote that when Phylicia was about 7 years old, she hid baby chickens under her bed to save them because she did not want them to be killed.

“Her mother, Pauline Bailey, told her she couldn’t hide chickens under her bed, but she did it anyway as her heart was in the right place of caring,” Judy wrote.

Second story

Judy said as a child, Phylicia would grow her own vegetables in a homemade garden to help feed her brothers and sisters. She also would pick berries for hours to help feed her family. She was a big help to her mother.

Third story

Judy wrote that Phylicia loved all nature. She would go for a ride and get out of the car and hug a tree. She would lay down in a field and just love everything around her. She would spend many hours in a field looking for a four-leaf clover. She would stop the car and go hug an animal — she hugged a goat once.

Fourth story

Judy wrote that if Phylicia knew it was your birthday, she would make a birthday cake for you from scratch — even if you had to lend her all the ingredients. This is when she was just a child.

Fifth story

As a child, Judy said Phylicia would bring animals home that were lost or abandoned. She still did this as an adult too. She went to work to feed and care for them. Later in her teens she started bringing children and some adults home to help them. She loved everyone without judgment.

Sixth story

Judy said Phylicia would pick all berries and cook them and make her own tie-dyed T-shirts. She went and bought all the white T-shirts she could buy one summer and took them down to the flea-market to sell but she ended up giving them all away for free. She said people really loved them, but did not have the money to pay for them, so they were free to anyone that loved them, Phylicia once said.

Seventh story

Judy wrote that Phylicia was attacked by a family dog and suffered serious injury to her arms that left her with scars for the rest of her life. Phylicia never was mad at the dog. This never stopped her from having dogs or loving animals of all kind. She loved without judgment.

Eighth story

Judy wrote that Phylicia one day started looking into the disappearance of her friend Jennifer Barziloski and in a caring loving way Phylicia did what she thought was right and told people she was looking into what happened to Jennifer. This was her caring about another.

Barziloski was last seen June 23, 2001, outside C. Majors Sports Bar on Main Street in Edwardsville.

Judy said that when Phylicia loved you, she would let you know in so many ways as her heart was so big with love.

“She in many ways showed us all who she was and we are grateful for and will always remember her,” Judy said.

So, for 19-and-a-half years now, Pauline has grieved and she has waited for news. She jumps when the telephone rings, hoping it’s someone brave enough to come forward to tell her what happened to her daughter.

Again, sometimes doing the right thing is never on the minds of people who know stuff.

And there are people who know a lot of stuff about what happened to Phylicia Thomas. These people need to come forward.

Do the right thing.

It’s been 19-and-a-half years of waiting, hoping, praying, suffering.

Anyone with information is urged to call the State Police at 570-697-2000.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.