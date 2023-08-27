🔊 Listen to this

Malacari’s Ice Cream of Mountain Top offers a new attraction, boat tag, in addition to the ice cream stand and mini golf course.

WRIGHT TWP. — A nostalgic piece of Wildwood, N.J. is making a big splash in Mountain Top this weekend.

Boat Tag, the iconic Morey’s Pier boardwalk game, has found a new home at Malacari’s Ice Cream.

“Old, young, big, small, you can play this game — and you can enjoy it in many different ways,” said Frank Malacari, who owns and operates the Mountain Top location.

The game is simple: participants board a boat and receive racket balls which they can then shoot from the top of their vessels at targets.

According to Malacari, the game is one of the (and possibly the) last of its kind in the country. And with a family history tied to it, he couldn’t resist the purchase.

“When we’d go down to the shore, that was the game that we always played,” Malacari said.

“Most of the other locations are retired now, and they don’t make the game anymore, so if we didn’t buy it, the legacy of the game was probably going to die,” he added.

Malacari stumbled across the sale early one morning on Facebook, and he immediately drove down Wildwood to look at it.

Six months and plenty of reconstructing later, and the boat tag game is officially up and running.

“It was a nightmare putting it together,” Malacari said, adding that the game arrived in seven tractor trailers with no instructions.

With only pictures online to go off of, Malacari said putting together the game was “like a big puzzle.”

“It was definitely challenging,” he said. “We had to do a lot of trial and error, and we had a lot of people behind us with different specialities- plumbers, electricians, carpenters, and even Knoebels helped us because they used to have the ride too.”

According to Malacari, a trial run of the game this past week proved to be a success. Young children who visited the ice cream stand had the chance to test the boats out, and their reactions to the game have made Malacari feel as if he’d come full-circle.

“It’s amazing how excited they get, and you try to think back on when you were a kid and that’s how excited you got,” he said. “It’s just neat seeing it on their face — you’re almost living your old dreams through them.”

Although the summer season is coming to a close, Malacari is excited for what the fall will bring for the location.

He plans on transforming the Boat Tag game and the mini golf course to Halloween-themed attractions, complete with blood-red water, plenty of skeletons, spooky targets and more.

In the meantime, guests can relish in the nostalgia of the Boat Tag game, which costs $5 for a small bucket of balls and $7 for a large bucket.

As for future expansions, Malacari says he’s open to anything.

“We’re running out of land, but we’re always thinking,” he said.

“If something pops up that we can squeeze in there, we’ll give it a shot. I mean, we weren’t actively looking to put a Boat Tag in there, but it came up and we coordinated to make it work,” he added.

But for now, Malacari finds joy in the newest addition, which he hopes to keep around for as long as possible.

“It’s something that we grew up playing and we loved it,” he said. “The fact that we can own one of the last ones in the country and reconstruct it … hopefully it will live on for many years to come.”