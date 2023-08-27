🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce recently appointed John Serafin as Board Chair at the 2023 reorganization meeting at Fox Hill Country Club on July 20.

Serafin is a Vice President and Commercial Services Officer III at First Keystone Community Bank, where he works with local business customers to service their accounts and assist them with achieving their financial goals within the Pocono Region. He has served over 30 years in the banking industry.

Serafin is excited to take on this new role for the Chamber and looks forward to building on the Chamber and the region during his term.

“I look forward to seeing the Chamber membership and imprint on the community expand this year and I look forward to working alongside the staff at the Chamber, who do so much to support and advance the causes of business and manage events on behalf of our members and business partners,” Serafin said after he accepted the gavel and new position from the outgoing chair.

In addition to his service with the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, Serafin is actively involved in other community organizations serving as a Board Member of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, Board Member and Finance Chair for the F. M. Kirby Center, and the Finance Committee of Immaculate Conception Parrish.

He resides in the Pittston area with his wife, and they enjoy spending time with family, traveling to new places, attending sporting events and golfing.