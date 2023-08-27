🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre, 25 Church St., will host a free Narcan (naloxone) distribution event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, and Friday, Sept. 1.

The event will take place outside of the hospital’s emergency department to help prepare the community for opioid overdoses.

Geisinger representatives, including first responders and addiction treatment specialists, will teach attendees how to administer the lifesaving medication and offer additional education and resources. Each adult attendee will be offered two Narcan kits while supplies last.

Registration is not necessary, and Geisinger will strictly maintain the confidentiality and privacy of attendees.