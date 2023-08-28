🔊 Listen to this

Carol Coolbaugh introduces members of the Kingstn/Forty Fort first responders at Overdose Awarness Day in Kirby Park on Sunday.

Jodie Bruno, of Larksville, who lost her daughter 31-year-old daughter Kacie in 2016, talks with Mathew Shaw, of Dallas, about the dangers of drugs at Overdose Awareness Day in Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Santina Marseco, of Luzerne, place photos of her boyfriend and a friend lost to overdoses with other photos of victims on a table in Kirby Park on Sunday.

From left, Rick Wolensky, Cindy Dorzinsky and Jodi Bruno comfort each other while listening to speakers at Overdose Awareness Day at Kirby Park on Sunday.

Photos of loved ones that lost their lives to overdoses were placed together on a table.

WILKES-BARRE — For 13 years, Carol Coolbaugh has hosted an Overdose Awareness Day at Kirby Park, in conjunction with International Awareness Day.

The event provides an opportunity to remember those lost to the disease of addiction, both with sorrow and with joy.

Friends and family members of those who have died from the disease, write their names on purple balloons and then watch them rise to the sky.

The event also provides a chance for people to come to the podium and share their story about addiction and then recovery.

JJ Johnson, operations manager at Avenues Recovery, Lake Ariel, remembers smoking pot for the first time as a teenager, not knowing that it would lead to an addiction that would take away his quality of life.

From pot to alcohol to opioids, Johnson was in a downward spiral, when he shot a “hot bag” of heroin about four years ago.

He explained that a “hot bag” is one that has an unusual high percent of fentanyl mixed heroin.

“People mixing it aren’t careful about keeping it consistent,” he said.

So, after shooting heroin from the “hot bag,” he ended up in the hospital, clinically dead.

His friends had simply dropped him off on the sidewalk in front of the medical facility, hoping for the best.

Still, Johnson is grateful that he got there somehow and had the chance to get clean and sober, something he maintains through the AA program and its steps.

“I knew I was ready, 100%,” he said. “I didn’t want to drink again.”

Johnson said he still works hard at his recovery and surrounds himself with like-minded people who understand him.

Stop the stigma

Coolbaugh, who lost her son Erik to addiction in 2009 and founded the event, doesn’t speak at the event every year, but this year felt compelled to speak against the stigma of addiction.

“We all hear about it, but I don’t know if people understand it,” she said. “Words that are associated with stigma are shame, disgrace, dishonor, humiliation bad reputation, stain, tainted, marked, blemished rejected, excluded.”

Those terms, she pointed out, are all negative.

Coolbaugh said people who have been stigmatized give up and don’t want to get help, because they don’t realize they have value.

“Stigma is a killer and keeps people from treatment,” she said. “It means discrimination in jobs and in life in general.”

Coolbaugh said she hopes the events, such as Overdose Awareness Day, will mean that people have a deeper understanding and give those struggling with addiction a chance to truly succeed and be part of society.

Coolbaugh said she was grateful for the organizations that participated in and sponsored the event.

Salvation Army alumni have shown up every year, cooking hot dogs, handing out water and most importantly, sharing their stories of recovery with those who are still suffering, she said.