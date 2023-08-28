🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township arrested a man on allegations he threatened his brother with a knife Sunday.

Cody Stephen Fedor, 27, of Leslie Street, Wilkes-Barre Township, was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on two counts each of aggravated assault and simple assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, tampering with evidence and possessing instruments of crime. Fedor was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint and Wilkes-Barre Township police:

Multiple 911 calls were made reporting Fedor brandishing a knife chased his brother out of the Leslie Street house at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Fedor was apprehended on East Northampton Street where he uttered, “I’m going to kill him. No, Seriously, I’m going to kill him. I’m going to kill my brother with a knife or something or my bare hands or something,” the complaint says.

A knife was found in a storm drain at Hemlock and North Walnut streets.

Fedor further claimed, according to police and the criminal complaint, he attempted to kill his brother eight years ago with an axe. A records check did not produce any previous charges against Fedor in Luzerne County.

Fedor’s brother told police he knocked on Fedor’s door to talk about their personal problems.

Fedor allegedly opened the door, got in his brother’s face and closed the door.

The brother told police he was leaving the house when Fedor began chasing him brandishing a knife while yelling, “Come here, I’m going to cut your jugular,” the complaint says.