WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors are seeking to use the drug use of Jennifer Travinski while she was pregnant as her husband, Gary Travinski, has filed a motion to have his bail reinstated.

State police at Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County detectives charged the Larksville couple Nov. 18, 2022, after a year long investigation into the death of their 16-month-old daughter, Arya, on Nov. 28, 2021.

The charges related to the infant’s death were filed after extensive medical test showed Arya died from consuming breast milk containing fentanyl, according to court records.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Assistant District Attorney Carly A. Levandoski filed a notice intending to use Jennifer Travinski’s prior bad acts during the combined trial with Gary Travinski, which is scheduled to begin Oct. 16 before Judge David W. Lupas.

In their motion, Sanguedolce and Levandoski are seeking to use Jennifer Travinski’s medical records as she was previously treated for drug use and withdrawal, including when she was pregnant with Arya.

While prgenant, Jennifer Travinski, 46, had been admitted to a medical center in Delaware in August 2021, due to drug withdrawal, Sanguedolce and Levandoski argued in their motion.

When Jennifer Travinski gave birth at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township, she provided her medical history to include her last drug usage was in her teenage years

Meanwhile, Gary Travinski’s attorney, Mark Hinrichs, filed a motion to reinstate his client’s bail.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. in February revoked Gary Travinski’s bail following a bail revocation hearing when Levandoski argued a medical test showed fentanyl in his blood stream weeks after he was arrested.

In his motion to reinstate bail, Hinrichs argued Gary Travinski, 41, was involved in a suboxone maintenance program following his arrest and included a lengthy medical report showing no traces of illegal drugs in his system.

In a related case involving Gary Travinski, Hinrichs and Levandoski filed legal briefs supporting their separate arguments involving fentanyl residue found on a $1 bill in Gary Travinski’s wallet during inmate intake processing at the county correctional facility after his arrest on Nov. 18, 2022.

After the residue allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, Gary Travinski was charged with possession of a controlled substance/contraband by an inmate.

Hinrichs believes the wallet was not in direct possession of Gary Travinski as it was taken from him during a pat-down search, placed in an envelope and turned over at the county correctional facility by a law enforcement officer.

Levandoski argued the $1 bill found in Gary Travinski’s wallet is considered “constructive possession” as it was in his personal wallet.

Lupas has not ruled on the separate motions.

Jennifer Travinski, represented by Attorney Demetrius Fannick, is facing charges of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Gary Travinski is charged with endangering the welfare of children related to Ayra’s death.