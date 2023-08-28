🔊 Listen to this

HERSHEY — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Monday that the state will remove the college credit requirement for perspective state troopers in a bid to open up more opportunities for qualified applicants.

Shapiro was joined by State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris and Captain Jamal Pratt at the State Police Academy in Hershey to announce the change, which seemed to be the latest step in the governor’s plan to to prioritize work experience in the state’s hiring practices.

“The opportunity to serve should be open to any qualified Pennsylvania, regardless of whether they have a four-year degree,” said Shapiro.

The change will go into effect immediately, on a trial basis, and will be re-evaluated after several application cycles.

The previous educational requirement of 60 college credits had been in place since the 1990s, and Shapiro said that waiving it will help to break down barriers and empower those who wish to serve the community.

Moving forward, Paris said that the academy will continue to demand the highest standards of its cadets.

“With this change I do not expect to see a drop off in the quality or caliber of those who go on to successfully graduate from our academy and become troopers,” said Paris.

The change comes as police departments across the commonwealth and the nation are facing workforce shortages. The number of applications received by the academy has dropped considerably in recent years.

According to Shapiro, in the 1990s, the academy received 10,000 applications per class cycle. In 2019, that number dwindled to 8,000 and just last year, the academy received only 1800 applications per cycle.

“PSP already patrols thousands of miles across this commonwealth on our roads and in our townships and boroughs,” said Shapiro.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they have the tools, the manpower and the flexibility to succeed in this every changing environment.”