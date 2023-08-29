🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre man has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to conspiring to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Lee Crawford, 43, admitted to conspiring with John Williams, 43, of Kingston and others to distribute fentanyl throughout Luzerne County from July 2020 to February 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

Investigators made several purchases of fentanyl from Crawford that resulted in a search warrant being served at his residence where a supply of fentanyl was seized, according to Karam.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl an is awaiting sentencing.

The charges against Crawford and Williams resulted in an investigation by Kingston Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. O’Hara is prosecuting.