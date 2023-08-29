🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Teenage homicide suspect Alan Jay Meyers grew up with an intact and solid family and was a B average student but began a downward behavioral trend when he progressed through 11th grade at the Hazleton Area Career Center.

During 2022, Meyers, then 17, was charged with strangulation, reckless endangerment and simple assault involving a girlfriend, was suspended for bringing a pellet gun to school that was used by another student to vandalize a vehicle, held a firearm to the head of a man but not charged by Butler Township police, and was charged as a juvenile for driving under the influence of marijuana he was trafficking.

Meyers’ behavior was the subject at a decertification hearing before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday.

State police at Hazleton charged Meyers with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township on Aug. 27, 2022. Meyers and Matulevich were involved in a relationship that apparently turned rocky when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Meyers’ attorneys, Matthew T. Muckler and William L. Stephens Jr., are seeking to decertify the charges to juvenile court.

Dr. Frank M. Dattilio, a forensic psychologist, testified his evaluation of Meyers showed no major mental health issues and was raised in a good home.

But, Dattilio found, Meyers began a cognitive change while in 11th grade by hanging around “poor peers” at the Hazleton Area Career Center as his marijuana and alcohol use substantially increased.

While Meyers was raised in a family-structured home without any incidents, Dattilio noted, his junior year in school could be considered a cry for help as he determined there was not a long history of mischievous or troubled behavior.

“He’s a good candidate for treatment and supervision in the juvenile justice system,” Dattilio said.

Dattilio believes Meyers did not display any malice and did not intend to kill Matulevich.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with Assistant District Attorney Jessica Miraglia are prosecuting, challenged Dattilio’s belief that Meyers “blacked out” when Matulevich was killed.

Ferentino noted Meyers parked his BMW away from Matulevich’s house to prevent her mother from seeing the vehicle, entered the house through a window, and waited until a friend of Matulevich left the room before he shot her in the forehead.

After the shooting, Meyers climbed out the same window he entered, and removed the license plate from the BMW he attempted to hide in a garage, Ferentino said.

“Where’s the malice? I couldn’t find any,” Dattilio asked, in which, Ferentino quickly replied, “How about the bullet in her head!”

Dr. John S. O’Brien III, a forensic psychiatrist who testified for Ferentino and Miraglia, presented a different opinion, noting Meyers’ downward “behavioral trajectory,” in 2022.

O’Brien opined Meyers’ has a “high risk of future violence.”

Vough will issue his decision at a later date.

Meyers, who turned 18-years-old in March, remains jailed at the county correctional facility.