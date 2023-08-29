🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man captured by U.S. Marshals in North Carolina after fleeing the area following a daylight shootout near a downtown college campus in 2022 was sentenced to spend up to five years in state prison Tuesday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Syncire Deviner Nickens, 21, of Chestnut Street, to two years, six months to five years in prison on separate charges of aggravated assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Nickens pleaded guilty to the charges June 20.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Nickens for his role in a shooting in the area of North Main and North streets where Tyvone Malik Redd-Sykes, 19, suffered a gunshot wound in the leg on March 8, 2022, according to court records.

Redd-Sykes exchanged gunfire during the shootout, court records say.

After the shooting, Nickens fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Raleigh, N.C., on April 20, 2022.

While free on bail, State Police at Wilkes-Barre charged Nickens with possessing 60 fentanyl pills during a traffic stop for speeding on East Church Street, Kingston, on Jan. 1, 2023.

Redd-Sykes was sentenced by Lupas in January to 23-to-46 months in state prison and two years probation for discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and aggravated assault.

A co-conspirator with Nickens in the shooting, Elijah Crawford, 21, is scheduled for a September trial before Lupas on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.