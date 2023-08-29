🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A resident housing chickens in their backyard intends to comply with local ordinances and remove the animals, Mayor George C. Brown said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Brown, the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department was notified of multiple chickens and a rooster living in the backyard of a home on Oak Street in violation of city code.

Times Leader efforts to speak with residents on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

A 2006 ordinance says residents may not “harbor any animals which are common to farms, including, but not limited to, chickens, goats, etc.” within city limits.

Violators of the ordinance have up to 30 days to remove the animals before facing a fine of up to $1,000 plus $500 each day following the 30-day mark that the animals are not removed — but Brown says the issue won’t get that far. The Oak Street homeowners have been notified of the ordinance and are cooperating, he said.

“The people were notified that, according to the ordinance, you’re not allowed to have farm animals in the city, and they didn’t know that, but they are very compliant and are removing them,” Brown said.

Misunderstandings like this are to be expected with different laws in different areas, he said.

“They were made aware of the fact that they’re not allowed in the city, and, see, sometimes people don’t know that,” Brown said.

“They may move here from a different area where they are allowed — even a different state sometimes — and they just have to be made aware of it. If they’re compliant, then that’s wonderful and, if not, then we cite them.”

According to him, the homeowners said they will have the chickens off of the property by the end of the week.

The issue comes just over a year after the owners of a home on McLean Street were instructed to remove two goats from the property following photos surfacing online of the owner walking one of the goats down Hazle Street.

As previously reported, the McLean Street goats were promptly removed from the home without further issue.