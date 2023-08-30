🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees got good news at the regular meeting Tuesday when Finance Vice-Chair Cheryl Baur gave her regular report. She noted the school ended the fiscal year spending about $669,000 less than budgeted, while taking in $2 million more than expected.

After the meeting, President Thomas Leary said any extra money will go into the college’s reserve account. He also noted the final state budget approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro included a 2% increase for all community colleges, further helping the financial picture as the new year begins.

Institutional Advancement/Foundation Executive Director Rebecca Brominski reported that a new space is being set up for the college’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, between the President’s office and the Trailblazer Cafe on the top floor of the Campus Center. Leahy said it will be a place for staff and students who work on DEI efforts to meet, plan and promote their efforts.

The meeting itself only had one item on the agenda for a vote. The board unanimously appointed Dr. Pramthesh K. Desai as director of respiratory therapy at $4,800 a year for five years.

