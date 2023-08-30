🔊 Listen to this

With the Nov. 7 general election a little over two months away, Luzerne County’s Democratic Party has announced its endorsement of all six party county council nominees.

The county’s Republican Party has not yet announced council endorsements, and it’s unclear at this point if any will be forthcoming.

County Democratic Chairman Thomas Shubilla said in a release he is proud to announce the unanimous endorsement of the following council candidates: Patty Krushnowski, Michelle Rothenbecker, Jimmy Sabatino, Joanna Bryn Smith, Brittany Stephenson, and Maryann Velez.

“The Luzerne County Democratic Party’s executive committee proudly endorses these candidates,” said Shubilla. “The endorsement is not just for our candidates but an endorsement of good government that works for all people of Luzerne County.”

Voters will be free to select six county council contenders of any affiliation in the general.

The six Republican nominees: Thomas Dombroski, Harry Haas, LeeAnn McDermott, Matthew Mitchell, Kimberly Platek and Stephen J. Urban.

Council members receive $8,000 annually. In addition to adopting a budget, their duties include approving larger contracts, appointing members to outside county boards, enacting codes and ordinances, confirming nominations to eight division head positions and hiring/firing and evaluating the manager.

The six selected in November will take office or start new terms the start of 2024 and serve with Kevin Lescavage, John Lombardo, Chris Perry, Brian Thornton and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr.

Currently the lone Democrat on the 11-member council, Councilman Tim McGinley is leaving due to a three-term limit in the county’s home rule charter. He is the only seated council member who served uninterrupted since the county’s January 2012 switch to home rule.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Vough did not seek reelection, saying she wants to take some time to focus on family and her full-time career.

McDermott, Mitchell and Urban currently serve on council. Councilman Carl Bienias III is leaving the end of this year because he did not advance past the primary.

Shubilla also announced county Democrats are endorsing the party’s court candidates: Daniel McCaffrey, Supreme Court; Jill Beck and Timika Lane, Superior Court; and Matt Wolf, Commonwealth Court.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.