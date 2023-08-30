🔊 Listen to this

OLD FORGE — State Rep. Jim Haddock on Tuesday said technical education continues to experience growth throughout Pennsylvania, but the increase in students has still not met the demands for skilled workers in our economy.

Haddock, D-Pittston Township, hosted a hearing of the House Majority Policy Committee to explore the growing demand for career and technical education, which has a built-in pipeline to foster students from the classroom to the workforce.

“We heard testimony about the millions of well-paying unfilled technical jobs in our workforce, and we also heard how introducing younger students — in middle school — to career and technical education could help fill gaps in our workforce,” said Haddock, a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center. “It not only builds interest in these fields at a younger age, but it helps end the stigma of not attending a traditional four-year college.”

State Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, and Bridget Kosierowski, D-Waverly, also attended the hearing.

Haddock said meeting the needs of the state’s economy includes funding career and technical education that can respond to the ever-changing needs of emerging business and technology.

Haddock added that the bipartisan budget signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro earlier this month will funnel more than $30 million to expand career and technical programs, fund the Schools-to-Work Program and fund apprenticeship programs.

The policy hearing, held at Old Forge School District, featured testimony from Erin Keating, Old Forge School District superintendent; Anthony Guariglia, Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center administrative director; Dan Kuba, Department of Labor and Industry Secretary for Workforce Development; and Warren Faust, President of the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers International.

“Almost every report on the subject amplifies a similar message, there is no one-size-fits-all approach for education,” said Policy Chairman Ryan Bizzarro. “While a traditional four-year college might be perfect for some, it cannot be the only option. The need for a specific type of skilled labor can change overnight, and as a state we must be vigilant in supporting career technology since it offers students the flexibility to learn as they earn.”

Information about the hearing and other House Majority Policy Committee hearings can be found at — pahouse.com/policy.

Testimony for the hearing can be found at — https://bit.ly/829Policy.

