EXETER — A man from Birchwood Estates in Exeter was charged with intentionally standing naked in a window exposing himself to a girl, according to Wyoming Area Regional Police.

Griffith Elias, 70, was arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge David Barilla in Forty Fort on charges of corruption of minors, open lewdness and criminal use of communication facility. Elias was released after posting $50,000 bail.

According to Wyoming Area Regional Police:

Police learned Elias was sending inappropriate images of himself and having inappropriate conversations with a girl earlier this month.

Elias allegedly instructed the girl to walk past his residence as he stood naked in his window exposing himself to the child.

Police served a search warrant at Elias’ residence Tuesday when he allegedly admitted to the allegations.