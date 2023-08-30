🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Kingston police made Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough busier than normal Wednesday.

Six men arrested for online solicitation of children were each sentenced to nine-to-23 months in jail followed by three years probation. A seventh case involving an Autistic man was continued.

Christopher Santo, 38, of George Street, Old Forge, was arrested in October 2021, and sentenced on charges of criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility.

“I apologize for all this,” Santo said.

Santo is required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Joshua Allen Mackey, 48, of Roberts Drive, Mountain Top, a former Pennsylvania corrections officer, was arrested in December 2022, and sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

“I take responsibility and ready to accept my punishment,” Mackey said.

Mackey is required to register his address for 25 years.

John Leroy Burkey Jr., 40, of New Alexander Street, Wilkes-Barre, was arrested in January and sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Burkey called his actions a “mistake.”

Burkey is required to register his address for 25 years.

Michael Brown, 61, of East Drive, Pittston, was arrested Nov. 30, and sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Brown called his actions a “stupid act.”

Brown is required to register his address for 25 years.

TyQwon Young, 37, of Bertram Court, Edwardsville, was arrested Jan. 9, and sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Young is required to register his address for 25 years.

Ryan John Barrett, 35, of Scranton, was immediately paroled from the county correctional facility when Vough gave him credit for 308 days time served in jail since his arrest Sept. 30. Barrett was sentenced on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Barrett said he was “stressed out” and “very stupid.”

Barrett must serve three years probation and register his address for 15 years.

Barrett is reportedly relocating to reside with family in Greenville County, South Carolina.

Aaron Wendel Turner, 27, of Rose Street, Forty Fort, had his sentencing hearing continued to Oct. 12 as his lawyer, Lawrence Kansky, will request if Turner is eligible for house arrest on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility.

Kansky said Turner, who was arrested Dec. 5, is diagnosed with autism that may make him eligible for special probation.