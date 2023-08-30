🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Orlando, Fla., will spend up to four years in state prison on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls when he lived in Hazleton four years ago.

Jose Manuel Irizarry Perez, 41, was charged by Hazleton City Police of sexually assaulting the girls when he lived on Peace Street from May 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2019, according to court records.

Police in court records say they initiated an investigation when a girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Massachusetts.

As police investigated, they learned about a second girl who was questioned by a forensic interviewer at a child advocacy center in Pittsburgh.

The two girls formerly lived in Hazleton.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Perez to two-to-four years in state prison for aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors and two years probation for indecent assault. Perez did not contest the charges in a plea agreement on May 19.

Perez is subject to lifetime registration of his address under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Perez was given credit for 317 days time served at the county correctional facility.