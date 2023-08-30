🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Having served 150 days at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility following his arrest for possessing child sexual abuse materials, a Hanover Township man was awarded immediate parole Wednesday.

Vondall Shawn Pratt, 29, of South Main Street in the Askam section, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives when a search warrant was served at his residence Dec. 21, according to court records.

Detectives were investigating a Cyber tip that a cellular phone registered to Pratt was used to download child sexual abuse materials on Facebook Messenger, court records say.

During an interview with detectives, court records say, Pratt admitted he created his Facebook account and was invited into a group on Messenger that shared images and videos of child sexual abuse materials.

Pratt spent 150 days at the county correctional facility until his $100,000 bail was modified to unsecured on May 19.

President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Pratt to four-to-23 months on a single count of child pornography and one year probation for criminal use of communication facility.

Having served the minimum sentence, Pratt was immediately paroled to probation.

Pratt is subject to 15 years registration under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.